Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Strong Sell

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

EQBK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,558. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

