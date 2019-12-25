Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 222,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,845,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

