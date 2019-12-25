Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,712. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $56,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 757,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

