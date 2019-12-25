Zacks: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 238 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

