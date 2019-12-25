Zacks: Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Partner Communications an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Shares of PTNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $690.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 583,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Partner Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.