Zacks: Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 452,123 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.