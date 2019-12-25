Zacks: Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Remark an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Remark stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,038. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

