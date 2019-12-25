Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Given $8.80 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Secoo an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Secoo alerts:

SECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on Secoo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Secoo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Secoo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Secoo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 37,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Secoo has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $293.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.68.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secoo (SECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.