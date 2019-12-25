Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Given $8.80 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Secoo an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
SECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on Secoo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 37,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Secoo has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $293.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.68.
About Secoo
Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.
