Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $76.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 840.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 7.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tucows by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tucows by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 21,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,093. Tucows has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $640.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

