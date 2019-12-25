ZEON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,912.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ZEON has a total market cap of $385,982.00 and $14,912.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01198628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

