ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Shares Up 6.1%

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.10, 167,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 172,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 target price on ZovioInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $2,765,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

