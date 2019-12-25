ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $940,724.00 and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.