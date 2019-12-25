Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE ZYXI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 134,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28. Zynex has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

