$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ooma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

OOMA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 47,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $291.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ooma by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

