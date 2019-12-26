-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of FC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 38,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.21 million, a PE ratio of -482.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

