$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

MYGN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

