$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 77,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

