$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Ares Capital also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 673,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $8,200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 311,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,445,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,644,000 after acquiring an additional 276,401 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

