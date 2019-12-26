$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $59,958,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,486 shares of company stock worth $16,863,013 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 668,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,639. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

