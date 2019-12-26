-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.71). Liquidia Technologies also reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20).

Several equities research analysts have commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 2,130,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,887. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.