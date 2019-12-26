$0.63 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. La-Z-Boy also reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 401.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,862.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. 9,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,146. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

