0Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,725.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,725.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

