$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

TCOM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 501,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,431. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

