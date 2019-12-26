$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. 263,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.