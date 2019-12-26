$139.13 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $139.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.60 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $119.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $554.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.80 million to $559.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $604.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,636. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $428.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $874,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

