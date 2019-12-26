$164.84 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to report sales of $164.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.05 million. GDS posted sales of $120.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $579.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $583.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $839.62 million, with estimates ranging from $826.96 million to $855.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $56,112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,551 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after buying an additional 610,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 211,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 3.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

