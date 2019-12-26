$192.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report sales of $192.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $194.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $175.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.30 million to $754.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $803.63 million, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $811.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

FMBI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

