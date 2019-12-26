1World Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $14,910.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

