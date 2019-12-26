$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.57. 3,408,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 138.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 182,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $11,563,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,376,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

