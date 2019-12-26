$24.78 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post $24.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $14.46 million. Limoneira posted sales of $14.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.39 million to $170.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.19 million, with estimates ranging from $190.49 million to $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 423,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $333.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
