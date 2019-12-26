$24.78 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post $24.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $14.46 million. Limoneira posted sales of $14.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.39 million to $170.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.19 million, with estimates ranging from $190.49 million to $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 423,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $333.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

