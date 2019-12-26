$365.96 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce sales of $365.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.70 million. Infinera posted sales of $332.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.60. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,198,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 373,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 39.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

