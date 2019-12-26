3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.36

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $9.06. 3D Systems shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 15,768 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 117,665 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,549 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,615 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.