3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.33

News coverage about 3TL Technologies (CVE:TTM) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. 3TL Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

3TL Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.12.

Get 3TL Technologies alerts:

3TL Technologies Company Profile

3TL Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 3TL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3TL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.