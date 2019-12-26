$573.98 Million in Sales Expected for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will report $573.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.70 million. William Lyon Homes posted sales of $659.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $13,292,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

WLH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $755.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.33. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

