$573.98 Million in Sales Expected for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will report $573.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.70 million. William Lyon Homes posted sales of $659.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.
On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.
William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $13,292,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
WLH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $755.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.33. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.70.
About William Lyon Homes
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.
