Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.27, approximately 1,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

