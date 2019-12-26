Absolute (ABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,978.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Absolute has a total market cap of $24,978.00 and approximately $2,042.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Absolute has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060168 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00557606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085515 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.