Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.48.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $211.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.