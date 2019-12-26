Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. Actuant’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Actuant in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter worth $443,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

