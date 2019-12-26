AdEx Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $72,885.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Gatecoin, Binance, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

