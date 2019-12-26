Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.76

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.76 and traded as high as $290.65. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 32,437 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.55 million and a PE ratio of 29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

