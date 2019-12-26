aelf Hits Market Cap of $26.46 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, BCEX and Binance. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io, ABCC, AirSwap, DDEX, BCEX, Koinex, Allbit, Binance, Bancor Network, OKEx, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, BigONE, Tokenomy, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bithumb and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.