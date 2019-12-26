Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 3568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACDVF shares. Macquarie started coverage on Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

About Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

