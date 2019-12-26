Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358.

Shares of AC traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.60. The company had a trading volume of 272,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,886. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.22 and a 1-year high of C$51.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

