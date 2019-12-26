Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $235.97. 7,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $149.64 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

