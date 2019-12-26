All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Reaches $4.81 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $69,948.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $13.77. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

