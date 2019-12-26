Almeela Price Hits $0.0893 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Almeela has a market capitalization of $333,515.00 and $1,714.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Almeela has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Almeela token can currently be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000868 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com . Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

