Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alpine Income Property Trust an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 8,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,457. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

