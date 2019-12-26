Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,187. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $2,508,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 8,095.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amedisys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $167.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.47.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

