Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after buying an additional 667,387 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 27.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 288,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

AEO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 2,390,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,264. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

