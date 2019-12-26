Analysts Anticipate Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $584.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $584.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.80 million to $587.49 million. Mantech International posted sales of $497.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mantech International during the second quarter worth $238,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mantech International has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

